Nifty below 17000 offer a good risk-reward trade-off: Axis Securities

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "The Ukraine situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on. The biggest macro headwind for India is crude. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush in to buy. The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered."