Nifty below 17k as yields, volatility rise

The National Stock Exchange’s benchmark Nifty index fell for the third straight day, slipping below the psychological 17,000 mark. The index fell 1.49% to 16,983.55, with most of the decline happening at the end of the day’s trading. The Sensex fell 1.46% to 57,147.32.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI :Indian stocks slumped in the final hour of trading on Tuesday as jittery investors slashed their holdings of risky assets amid heightened geopolitical risks, global growth concerns, and currency volatility.
“Domestic indices wilted under global pressure as a rise in bond yield, high inflation and increasing geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Investors have become increasingly nervous about the US Federal Reserve’s next move after stronger-than-expected jobs data reinforced expectations about aggressive rate hikes. In addition, investors are also awaiting US inflation data with trepidation as a soft landing for the economy looks increasingly out of reach.
Weak global economic outlook, along with the pressing geopolitical tension and the dangling rate-hike worries, has given investors reason to exit equities, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd.
Selling was seen across sectors, led by realty, metals, telecom and information technology, despite better-than-expected earnings and positive commentary from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. “Indian markets are caught in the web of global turmoil. While domestic investors are fighting hard to come out of this web, they have been unable to do so amid high volatility," Khemka said.
The rupee was little changed from Monday at 82.32 to a dollar. Anindya Banerjee, vice-president for currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said the rupee held up against the dollar on suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.
Rahul Kalantri, vice-president for commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, said heightened geopolitical tensions and global recession fears spurred safe-haven demand for the dollar. The markets are looking ahead to US inflation data for confirmation.
Investors are also awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee minutes and more appearances from Fed officials this week. Meanwhile, a slight cooling of crude prices is positive for the rupee as well as the Indian economy. It is the premium Indian market valuations and outperformance that are likely to have driven the corrections.
S. Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities, said, “India’s outperformance to date made a case for profit booking for foreign investors as geopolitical and currency risks came to the forefront on Tuesday."
Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of ₹4,613 crore worth of equities on Tuesday.
Markets may remain under pressure in the near term as global factors continue to outweigh, analysts said. Further, macro data from India, along with Fed meeting minutes, would be closely tracked for further cues.