Nifty surpasses 18K mark after 44 days2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 12:13 AM IST
FPIs net purchased shares worth a provisional ₹3,304 crore, while DIIs bought ₹264 crore worth of shares, driving up the benchmarks .
MUMBAI : The Nifty broke the psychological 18,000 mark on Friday for the first time in 44 days powered by strong buying by foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark index closed up 0.84% or almost 150 points to 18,065 while the Sensex climbed 0.76% or 463 points to close at 61,112.44.
