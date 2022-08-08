Nifty breaks out above 17,500. Key levels to watch now

According to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, “A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart and that is placed at the upper end of the short term high low range of 17200-17500 levels of the last 4 sessions. Technically, this pattern suggests decisive upside breakout of the range at 17500-17550 levels. This is positive indication and signal more upside for the short term. The short term trend of Nifty remains positive with range bound action. A sustainable move above 17550 levels could be considered as an upside breakout of the range and that could pull Nifty towards the next important resistance of 17800-17900 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17430 levels."

