Nifty can 'possibly stretch towards 15,000,' says Manish Hathiramani

Indian markets inched higher today, extending Tuesday's sharp gains on positive global cues after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a huge fiscal relief package. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.4% to 14,574 while Sensex was up about 150 points. The Nifty and Sensex had risen about 1.7% on Tuesday.

"We are trading above the 14550 level which is a resistance point for the Nifty. If we can keep above this, our next target should be 14750-14800. Given the strong undercurrent, we can possibly stretch towards 15000 too. Strong support now lies at 14200 and hence any dip or correction can be utilized to enter the index for higher targets," says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Asian shares climbed to a record high on Wednesday over Yellen's backing for more stimulus to help the world's largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump.

FIIs were net purchasers of Indian equities on Tuesday, putting in ₹257.55 crore on a net basis while domestic investors sold shares worth ₹199 crore on a net basis.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "An important feature of Tuesday's sharp rally of 240 points in Nifty was that it was not triggered by high FII buying. The net institutional buying (FII buying minus DII selling) was only ₹50 crore. This means the rally was triggered more by short-covering by the cornered bears."

"The sustained delivery buying in large-caps like RIL, HDFC Bank and HDFC indicate strong interest and accumulation in bluechip large-caps. The important message to look out for today would be the economic message from the newly installed President Biden. Early Q3 results indicate a continuation of the better than expected results," he added.

Shares of Nifty 50 components Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were mostly flat ahead of their December quarter earnings later in the day. IT stocks led the gains with Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech rising between 1.5% and 2%. (With Agency Inputs)

