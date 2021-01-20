Nifty can 'possibly stretch towards 15,000,' says Manish Hathiramani

"We are trading above the 14550 level which is a resistance point for the Nifty. If we can keep above this, our next target should be 14750-14800. Given the strong undercurrent, we can possibly stretch towards 15000 too. Strong support now lies at 14200 and hence any dip or correction can be utilized to enter the index for higher targets," says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

