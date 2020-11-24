Nifty climbs Mount 13K, Nifty Bank near 30K. What analysts say

"Finally 13,000 has become a reality and now next immediate levels to watch out for would be at 13100-13200. Today’s upmove was mainly propelled by the financial stocks as we saw Banking index inching closer to its milestone of 30000. The undertone remains bullish but as a momentum trader, taking some money off the table should be considered as a healthy practice. The support base now shifts higher around 12800-12730; before which, intraday supports are at 12980-12900 for the coming session."