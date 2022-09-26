Nifty close to key support, may see brief bounce-back

“Being short stock futures on an aggregate basis shows the mood among FPIs is sombre as they are normally bullish stock futures," said S.K. Joshi, executive director at Khambatta Securities. “If they sell in cash, they buy stock futures, so they don’t lose on the potential upside; or, if they want to hedge cash market positions, they sell stock futures. But if they sell cash shares and stock futures, then they are quite bearish. At such times, even no bad news situation can result in a short-covering bounce, which I think could happen sooner than later."