Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having reached nearer to our upside target of 17K mark, there is no sign of any tiredness at highs and the market is ready to move above 17000 levels in the coming sessions. A sustainable move above 17K could open the next upside target of around 17500 levels in the next two weeks. Immediate support is placed at 16750 levels."