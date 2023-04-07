‘Nifty could hit 18,000 level as FPIs turn upbeat’

MUMBAI :The pullback rally seen over the past 11 sessions could extend the Nifty level to 18,000 as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cover bearish derivative bets while simultaneously turning net buyers in the cash segment in March and so far this month, two analysts said, while a third expects FPIs to retain their bearish bets and the market to consolidate with a negative bias. On Thursday, FPIs closed out 3,040 contracts while buying a provisional ₹466 crore in cash, enabling the market to pare its losses and close in the green. As of Thursday, FPIs were net sellers of 106,259 contracts, down from a record short level of 194,626 contracts on 20 March.

