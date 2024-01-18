Nifty could hit 24,000 by year-end on monetary easing, FPI inflows, says Emkay Global
Nifty index is set to grow 11 per cent to reach 24,000 levels by 2024 end, according to Emkay Institutional Equities. The optimism for the Indian stock market's growth is fueled on the back of strong FPI inflows and monetary easing by the US Fed.
The Nifty index is expected to climb 11% and reach 24,000 by December 2024, predicted Emkay Institutional Equities while raising its sights on the Indian stock market, on January 18. This bullish outlook comes as expectations of lower interest rates and strong foreign portfolio inflows (FPIs) paint a rosy picture for the year ahead.
