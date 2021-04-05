A bunch of key factors led to the stock market’s sharp decline on Monday. The BSE Sensex plunged 870 points or 1.74% to settle at 49,159 while the Nifty 50 closed at 14,638, down 1.5%. Financials were the key draggers of the market today. IT stocks were the only ones to be in the positive territory as Nifty IT closed 1.9% higher.

The benchmarks began the new trading week on a negative note as rising coronavirus cases kept a check on investor sentiment. On the other hand, India’s manufacturing activity in March came at a 7-month low due to the renewed escalation of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions played spoilsports for factory activity. As per the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, manufacturing PMI stood at a seven-month low of 55.4 in March, down from 57.5 in February.

Talking about today's market fall, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said that the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages as Nifty fell with volumes. Among sectors, Banks, Financials, Realty, Media, Auto, FMCG indices fell the most while Metals and IT ended in the positive. Broader markets also ended with losses, majorly in-line with the benchmark indices.

Nifty filled the upgap made on March 30 in the morning weakness. Severely adverse advance decline ratio suggests broad nervousness in the markets. ''RBI’s credit policy and Q4 earnings numbers create some added uncertainty for traders when Covid cases are on the rise. Indian markets have underperformed severely. Nifty could remain in 14471-14814 band for the next few days with downward bias.’’, said Jasani.

