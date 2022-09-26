Nifty could test key support of 17,166 at open

The SGX Nifty, which derives its value from the Nifty, traded down 17,179 points Monday morning, while the Nifty closed at 17,327 on Friday. The price data signals a gap down of around a per cent from the weekend close.
MUMBAI: The Nifty could test its support of 17,166 at the opening, derivatives trade on SGX Nifty indicates Monday morning.
