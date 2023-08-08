Nifty could touch 20,500 by December, US recession unlikely: BofA Securities2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
BofA Securities expects Nifty to reach 20,500 by December 2023, citing a change in perspective on US recession and strong domestic inflows.
Global brokerage BofA Securities stated in a recent research report that it expects Nifty to increase further to 20,500 by December 2023 after its US economics team recently modified their perspective from one of a 'mild recession' to one of 'no recession' in the US.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started