Global brokerage BofA Securities stated in a recent research report that it expects Nifty to increase further to 20,500 by December 2023 after its US economics team recently modified their perspective from one of a 'mild recession' to one of 'no recession' in the US.

In its analysis, the brokerage claimed that if this outcome occurs, it will allay the market's main worry and enable sustained valuation growth.

The global brokerage believes that the Nifty would rise further to 20,500 by December 2023 because historically, the Nifty has returned primarily in the positive at least three months prior to the end of the US recession .

The brokerage firm went on to say that domestic inflows could remain strong during the Federal Reserve's penultimate rate rise phase to six months following the start of rate cuts (current phase), and that a third of the Nifty market cap is still below its long-term average value.

Also Read: RBI policy meet: Why you should look beyond RBI and focus on stock market fundamentals

The brokerage chooses large caps because small and mid market caps are valued highly and earnings growth estimates appear to be stretched.

"Markets may drag near term given risks from recent spike in crude, inflation spike led by erratic rains & commodities rally on potential China stimulus.

However, impact of these factors maybe transient/not significant: we hence advise buying any potential dips. For instance, our analysis suggests, China stimulus does lead to FII outflows for India near term but this trend reverses on a yearly basis. Besides, our analysis suggests contraction in Nifty's valuations could see significant active inflows for DIIs, limiting the downside," said BofA Securities in its report.

Also Read: Eurozone banking stocks suffer strong losses as Italy approves 40% windfall tax

Even while the brokerage's experts think that the US won't suffer as much from the recession, any unfavourable surprises in the US regarding the economy, fiscal policy, and/or monetary tightening could have an adverse effect on markets. The busy schedule of India's forthcoming elections is another risk to be aware of.

BofA Securities maintains its "Overweight" (OW) rating on the financial sector due to low valuations and a low risk of significant earnings cuts, as well as in the industrial sector due to strong capex and the real estate upcycle, select autos due to the volume and margin expansion of passenger and commercial vehicles, and healthcare due to better pricing in the US and a strong India/Specialty business.

“We continue to see risks to Nifty's earnings growth: BofAe FY24/25: 13/11% vs street at 17%. We advise avoiding sectors with high risk of earnings downgrades, growth mainly driven by margin expansion (risk from commodities' spike) or the ones that saw recent rally mostly led by valuations expansion vs earnings. We are cautious on IT, select Autos & Discretionary, Metals, Cement, Telecom, Utilities & Materials on the back of this," added BofA Securities.

Also Read: Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty falter amid weak global cues; mid, smallcaps outperform