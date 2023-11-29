Nifty crosses 20,000 for the first time since September; 5 key factors driving the rally
The Nifty 50 index crossed above the 20,000-mark for the first time since September 2023, driven by positive global cues and strong gains in index heavyweights.
The Indian stock market witnessed a stellar rally on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index crossing above 20,000-mark for the first time since September 2023, amid positive global cues. Strong gains in index heavyweights like M&M, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, among others lifted the market for the second consecutive session.
