Nifty crosses 25000 mark: Takes 24 sessions to gain 1000 points

  • Stock Market today: Nifty-50 index opened above 25000 mark. It has taken 24 sessions to gain 1000 points

Ujjval Jauhari
Published1 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Nifty crosses 25000 mark: Takes 24 sessions to gain 1000 points
Nifty crosses 25000 mark: Takes 24 sessions to gain 1000 points(MINT_PRINT)

Stock Market today: Nifty 50 index opened at 25,030.9, on Thursday, crossing the 25000 mark for the first time, In its journey from 24000 to 25000, Nifty has taken just 24 sessions to cross 1000 points.  

Nifty 50 Index had crosses 24000 mark on 24 June 2024. 

This also remains the fastest 1000 point rally. Earlier Nifty-50 index had taken 26 trading sessions to rise from 21000 to 22000 mark between 8 December 2023 to 15 January 2024. 

Nifty had taken 66 trading sessions thereafter to rise from 22000 to 23000 till April'2024 and thereafter 47 days to rise to 24000 mark in June.

 The Nifty 50 Index had been attempting to cross the 25000 for the past two trading session already touching highs of 24,999. However the impetus was provided by the US federal Reserve meeting outcome  that enthused the global markets and helped Nifty cross the 25000 mark. The US Federal Reserve post its meeting has indicated that it may start cutting interest rates from September. The same has led to rally in the global markets . The reduction in interest rates will ease concerns of global slowdown and propel growth.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President Technical, at Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty 50 Index after consolidation witnessed has shown signs of improvement inching towards the psychological level 25000 zone with bias maintained strong and can anticipate for further rise in the coming days.

 

 

(More to come)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST
