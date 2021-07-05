''In our Covid 2.0 note, we had cut our Nifty earnings by 6% and subsequently our Nifty target by 6%. However, post Q4FY21 results and significant upgrades across the sectors, our estimates have also seen upgrades by 8%. This is primarily driven by upgrades in the Metals & Mining sector which has seen robust results and high metal prices. Consequently, our Dec’21 NIFTY target has also been upgraded to 17400,’’ the domestic brokerage said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}