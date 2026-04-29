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Options data hint at limited upside after sharp recovery this month

Ram Sahgal
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 08:13 AM IST
Market dynamics depend on oil movements and conflict developments, while some analysts suggest counter-investing strategies amid cautious investor sentiment.
Market dynamics depend on oil movements and conflict developments, while some analysts suggest counter-investing strategies amid cautious investor sentiment.(Pixabay)
Summary

Deadlocked US-Iran peace talks and the UAE’s exit from OPEC are unnerving oil markets, keeping crude prices elevated and capping Nifty upside near ~24,500 as investors await clarity on supply and conflict dynamics, per F&O expiry data.

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After recovering nearly 7.5% between the March and April derivatives series amid the Iran war, options traders are baking in a near 900-point range for Nifty from Tuesday's closing of 23,995.70 over the next one week, per exchange data.

After recovering nearly 7.5% between the March and April derivatives series amid the Iran war, options traders are baking in a near 900-point range for Nifty from Tuesday's closing of 23,995.70 over the next one week, per exchange data.

Traders expect the Nifty to trade in a 23,558–24,442 range until next Tuesday, based on the volume weighted average price per share (65 shares make one contract) of the 24,000 call and put options expiring on 5 May.

Traders expect the Nifty to trade in a 23,558–24,442 range until next Tuesday, based on the volume weighted average price per share (65 shares make one contract) of the 24,000 call and put options expiring on 5 May.

"The price of the 24,000 straddle (call and put) indicates a rangebound market after the smart rally from the March to April derivatives expiry," said Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus.

Shah expects upside pressure to set in around 24,550–24,600, which coincides with the market high of 21 April — 24,601.7 — after which the index corrected 2.5% to Tuesday's close of 23,995.7.

Also Read | What lies behind the April crash in futures and options

A Nifty derivatives series expires on the last Tuesday of every month. During the course of an expiry month, the NSE offers a weekly index options expiry every Tuesday. If Tuesday happens to be a holiday, the Nifty expires on the previous trading day.

The market closed the March series at 22,331.4 and the April series at 23,995.7 — a gain of 7.45%.

Oil watch

Any further upside will depend on how energy prices move after Iran on Monday proposed an end to the war and the UAE broke away from oil cartel OPEC a day later, per market veterans.

Also Read | UAE quits OPEC and OPEC+ in major setback for oil producers' bloc

"The single-most important variable for markets will be oil, as that would reflect the collective wisdom of all the newsflows related to the fallout from the conflict," said Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Shah added that "counter-investing" could be a strategy in the absence of a momentum-based market until clarity emerges on the conflict's resolution.

Counter-investing refers to buying the dip and selling the rally.

Volatile swings

The market made a 52-week high of 26,373.2 on 5 January before tanking 16% to a 52-week low of 22,182.55 on 2 April. From that low, the market has risen 8% through Friday's close.

The fall from the 52-week high accelerated after the war, which began at February-end, drove oil up 44% to $104.42 a barrel on 28 April. Though both sides agreed to a ceasefire since 7 April — which has been extended indefinitely — the lack of progress on a final resolution has kept investors cautious.

"We could trade in a range of 23,700-24,600 over the next two weeks," said Rajesh Palviya, derivatives and technical head at Axis Securities.

However, Nirmal Jain, founder of IIFL Group, remains optimistic.

Also Read | Is India's retail investor story losing its stickiness?

"The belligerents don't want to fight, as reflected by the ceasefire extension, which is good news. So, my belief is that any dips should be purchased, given that India remains the world's fastest growing economies," Jain said.

Foreign portfolio investors have been the biggest sellers since the start of the year, offloading 2 trillion in the cash market in the calendar year through Friday.

Over the same period, domestic institutional investors have net bought equities worth 2.94 trillion, cushioning the fall.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsOptions data hint at limited upside after sharp recovery this month

Options data hint at limited upside after sharp recovery this month

Ram Sahgal
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 08:13 AM IST
Market dynamics depend on oil movements and conflict developments, while some analysts suggest counter-investing strategies amid cautious investor sentiment.
Market dynamics depend on oil movements and conflict developments, while some analysts suggest counter-investing strategies amid cautious investor sentiment.(Pixabay)
Summary

Deadlocked US-Iran peace talks and the UAE’s exit from OPEC are unnerving oil markets, keeping crude prices elevated and capping Nifty upside near ~24,500 as investors await clarity on supply and conflict dynamics, per F&O expiry data.

Gift this article

After recovering nearly 7.5% between the March and April derivatives series amid the Iran war, options traders are baking in a near 900-point range for Nifty from Tuesday's closing of 23,995.70 over the next one week, per exchange data.

After recovering nearly 7.5% between the March and April derivatives series amid the Iran war, options traders are baking in a near 900-point range for Nifty from Tuesday's closing of 23,995.70 over the next one week, per exchange data.

Traders expect the Nifty to trade in a 23,558–24,442 range until next Tuesday, based on the volume weighted average price per share (65 shares make one contract) of the 24,000 call and put options expiring on 5 May.

Traders expect the Nifty to trade in a 23,558–24,442 range until next Tuesday, based on the volume weighted average price per share (65 shares make one contract) of the 24,000 call and put options expiring on 5 May.

"The price of the 24,000 straddle (call and put) indicates a rangebound market after the smart rally from the March to April derivatives expiry," said Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus.

Shah expects upside pressure to set in around 24,550–24,600, which coincides with the market high of 21 April — 24,601.7 — after which the index corrected 2.5% to Tuesday's close of 23,995.7.

Also Read | What lies behind the April crash in futures and options

A Nifty derivatives series expires on the last Tuesday of every month. During the course of an expiry month, the NSE offers a weekly index options expiry every Tuesday. If Tuesday happens to be a holiday, the Nifty expires on the previous trading day.

The market closed the March series at 22,331.4 and the April series at 23,995.7 — a gain of 7.45%.

Oil watch

Any further upside will depend on how energy prices move after Iran on Monday proposed an end to the war and the UAE broke away from oil cartel OPEC a day later, per market veterans.

Also Read | UAE quits OPEC and OPEC+ in major setback for oil producers' bloc

"The single-most important variable for markets will be oil, as that would reflect the collective wisdom of all the newsflows related to the fallout from the conflict," said Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Shah added that "counter-investing" could be a strategy in the absence of a momentum-based market until clarity emerges on the conflict's resolution.

Counter-investing refers to buying the dip and selling the rally.

Volatile swings

The market made a 52-week high of 26,373.2 on 5 January before tanking 16% to a 52-week low of 22,182.55 on 2 April. From that low, the market has risen 8% through Friday's close.

The fall from the 52-week high accelerated after the war, which began at February-end, drove oil up 44% to $104.42 a barrel on 28 April. Though both sides agreed to a ceasefire since 7 April — which has been extended indefinitely — the lack of progress on a final resolution has kept investors cautious.

"We could trade in a range of 23,700-24,600 over the next two weeks," said Rajesh Palviya, derivatives and technical head at Axis Securities.

However, Nirmal Jain, founder of IIFL Group, remains optimistic.

Also Read | Is India's retail investor story losing its stickiness?

"The belligerents don't want to fight, as reflected by the ceasefire extension, which is good news. So, my belief is that any dips should be purchased, given that India remains the world's fastest growing economies," Jain said.

Foreign portfolio investors have been the biggest sellers since the start of the year, offloading 2 trillion in the cash market in the calendar year through Friday.

Over the same period, domestic institutional investors have net bought equities worth 2.94 trillion, cushioning the fall.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsOptions data hint at limited upside after sharp recovery this month
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