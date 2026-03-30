MUMBAI: A key test for the market’s near-term direction will come on Monday, when equity derivatives expire and investors decide whether to take delivery of stocks or roll over positions, an indicator analysts say could signal whether recent declines find support or extend.
Monday's F&O expiry to test market support as war, crude weigh
SummaryLow delivery in derivatives may point to further downside as investors weigh rollover versus conviction at current levels.
MUMBAI: A key test for the market’s near-term direction will come on Monday, when equity derivatives expire and investors decide whether to take delivery of stocks or roll over positions, an indicator analysts say could signal whether recent declines find support or extend.
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