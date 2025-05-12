That said, there are various schools of thought on managing cash levels. Some may increase cash up to 20% or 25%, and there’s a justification for that. But our approach has always been shaped by the needs of our clients. We don’t actively manage cash levels based on market sentiment. Instead, cash levels rise when we aren’t finding enough opportunities to invest, or when we see certain stocks becoming overvalued. It’s not about expecting a crisis to hit, but rather about waiting for the right opportunities. So for us, the high cash levels often indicate that there’s simply not enough to deploy, rather than being a sign of caution about the market.