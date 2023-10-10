Sonam Udasi , Senior Fund Manager, Tata Mutual Fund believes large caps may offer better value in the near term. However, it is the potential rather than the size that determines the company’s relative attractiveness. In an interview with Mint, he says as India moves from a $2,300 per capita income economy towards $4,000 over the next five years, many new segments, and companies will mushroom and grow robustly.

Edited excerpts:

What is your medium-term view of the market? What are the key triggers that can influence market mood in the coming few months?

Indian economy is in good shape currently with steady growth, manageable inflation and a steady RBI policy outlook. Banking system asset quality is pristine and corporate India too is not leveraged.

These factors have contributed a lot to the Indian market's recent strength. While near-term volatility is given, over the medium term, Indian markets should continue to hold steady reflecting the country’s economic credentials.

Our focus on enhancing domestic manufacturing capability in sectors like defence, electronics, and railways and increasing our strengths in renewable and clean energy space bodes well for a well-rounded earnings momentum over the next few years.

More successes in these spaces, and of course, election outcomes might influence market sentiment on either side in the coming few months.

RBI maintained a status quo on the repo rate and policy stance after the October meeting. But the tone of the governor remained hawkish. Are higher interest rates the new normal now? When can we expect a rate cut?

Considering the global scenario and the US Fed’s positioning, it is likely that India too, may keep its interest rates steady for longer.

The current interest rate environment in India is benign and is neither too high nor too low. Corporate India can live with that.

In our assessment, as global growth, especially in the US starts to slow down meaningfully over the next one year, this should open a window for the RBI to loosen a bit.

The US economy remains resilient but the Fed also remains aggressive on monetary policy. How do you see these factors affecting the market?

US households have been resilient and unemployment levels continue to be lower than in the past. Meanwhile, inflation continues to be sticky. This has pushed the US Fed’s aggression.

This is one of the reasons for global rates, including India, to remain higher for longer. The Indian markets have so far been resilient and India Inc. seems to be weathering this interest rate environment better than some of the global peers.

Is it time to focus more on largecaps and trim exposure to mid and smallcaps? There is a popular belief that mid and small-caps tend to gain when the macroeconomic outlook is strong.

It is true that some segments of the mid and small-caps have rallied ahead of their fundamentals. Comparatively, as an index, large-cap valuations look cheaper across sectors.

So yes, in the near term, large caps may offer better value.

That being said, it is the potential rather than size that determines the company’s relative attractiveness.

As India moves from a $2,300 per capita income economy towards $4,000 over the next five years, many new segments, and companies will mushroom and grow robustly.

On the flip side, many could fail and fall by the wayside.

In a nutshell, investors' returns are commensurate with the risk that they are willing to undertake.

What are your expectations from Q2FY24 earnings?

Nifty earnings are likely to be resilient this quarter led by the financials, autos, and oil and gas sector (OMCs). Cement too should contribute to Nifty earnings this quarter owing to a low base versus last year.

What are your views on the IT sector? Should one buy or avoid it?

IT sector near-term commentary continues to be tepid and the September quarter should be no different.

The silver lining is that large deal flows have been positive and that should keep revenue momentum steady over the next couple of years.

Also, valuations for large-cap IT majors are not demanding. In our view, investors should look at the large-cap IT basket with a longer-term view.

With the festive season ahead, can we see some traction in the automobile and consumer segments?

Initial channel checks suggest good traction for the passenger auto segments with good profitability growth. Within consumers, food-related categories are likely to do much better within staples.

For QSR companies too, the base effect will start coming in to favour them over the next 2 quarters. Initial signs are not encouraging for the apparel segment on the whole.

