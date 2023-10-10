Nifty earnings to be resilient this quarter; election outcomes major trigger for markets: Sonam Udasi of Tata MF
Sonam Udasi believes Indian markets may continue to hold steady over the medium term.
Sonam Udasi, Senior Fund Manager, Tata Mutual Fund believes large caps may offer better value in the near term. However, it is the potential rather than the size that determines the company’s relative attractiveness. In an interview with Mint, he says as India moves from a $2,300 per capita income economy towards $4,000 over the next five years, many new segments, and companies will mushroom and grow robustly.
