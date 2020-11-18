Nifty edges closer to 13000 as record-setting rally continues. What analysts say

“Nifty continues to trade with a positive bias scaling new highs. We strongly believe the medium term trend is positive and any meaningful correction is an opportunity to Buy. We currently are in a “frothy" zone from the short term perspective and hence need to be selective. Since the recent rally has been vertical and quick not all sectors provide comfortable entry points. We believe currently, Auto, Gas related stocks and select PSU Banking can be looking into. Metals and Private banking can be accumulated only on corrections."