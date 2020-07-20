Indian shares ended higher today for the fourth day in a row as HDFC Bank's upbeat earnings helped offset the impact of a surge in domestic coronavirus cases. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.1% at 11,022.2, reclaiming the 11,000 level after four months. S&P BSE Sensex settled 400 points higher at 37,418.99, led by financial and IT stocks. India's biggest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20% rise in first-quarter profit, sending its shares up as much as 4.96%.

The Nifty banking index and the Nifty financials index gained about 1.6% each on optimism from the lender's results. Bajaj Finance rose 4.2%.

HDFC Bank's results followed three IT majors -- Infosys , Wipro and HCL Technologies -- which also reported profits that beat expectations over the last week.

The Nifty IT index ended 2.5% higher and was the top percentage gainer among indexes. Sector heavyweights Infosys, HCL and Wipro all rose over 4%.

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries , which also reported a higher profit for the quarter to June on Friday, advanced 5.34% and topped the gainers among Nifty stocks.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Nifty continued its momentum and closed above the 11000 mark. This was in spite of increasing virus infections, both in India and abroad. The earnings results declared so far have been positive, as the sectoral leaders, especially in the IT and Banking sector, have emerged better than expected in a quarter that was considered to be a washout, in terms of business. These 2 indices were also the main gainers in today’s trade. Uptrend may continue but it will be stock specific and investors seem to be looking at the earnings commentary for further direction."

Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"The Nifty ended above 11000 for the first time since early March 2020. Volumes on the NSE were average with IT and Bank stocks doing well, while Pharma stocks underperformed. Technically, the Nifty remains in a short term up trend. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 11038 is taken out. Crucial support to watch for any weakness is at 10953."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We have closed well above the 11,000 level which is a positive signal for market participants. We should be headed to 11100-11150 levels soon with a support point at 10600."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The long term charts like weekly and monthly timeframe indicates a stretched upside momentum in the market and they signal a chances of sharp turnaround in Nifty from the higher levels. Hence, one needs to be cautious of long positions at the highs. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. One may ride the uptrend and continue long trading positions with the stoploss of 10900 levels. The next crucial resistance to be watched around 11250 in this week. Key support is placed around 10900-10850 levels." (With Agency Inputs)

