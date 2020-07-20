Nifty ends above 11,000 for first time since early March. What analysts say

"Nifty continued its momentum and closed above the 11000 mark. This was in spite of increasing virus infections, both in India and abroad. The earnings results declared so far have been positive, as the sectoral leaders, especially in the IT and Banking sector, have emerged better than expected in a quarter that was considered to be a washout, in terms of business. These 2 indices were also the main gainers in today’s trade. Uptrend may continue but it will be stock specific and investors seem to be looking at the earnings commentary for further direction."