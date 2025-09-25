Nifty ends below 25,000, investors lose ₹3 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended with significant losses on Thursday, September 25, for the fifth straight session tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex closed the day at 81,159.68, down 555.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,890.85, down 166.05 points, or 0.66 per cent.

Broader markets were also down. Nifty MidCap 100 index slipped 0.64 per cent, while Nifty SmallCap 100 index was down 0.57 per cent.

Investors lost nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹457.4 lakh crore from ₹460.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Weak global cues, the dollar's rise, and persisting concerns over valuations, FII selling and Trump's tariffs kept the market down for the fifth consecutive session.

"Indian markets extended its losing streak for a fifth straight session as investors booked profits amid persistent FII outflows and uncertainty over US-India trade talks, which is expected to dent Q2 GDP growth. Broad based selling prevailed in the market with heavy selling across auto, IT, pharma, and healthcare sectors, while metals gained on the back of China’s liquidity support and copper supply concerns. Overall, sentiment remains cautious ahead of India’s H2FY26 borrowing and US macroeconomic data, expected to be released over the end of the week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

2. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 43 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty 50 index. Shares of Trent (down 3.61 per cent), PowerGrid (down 3.10 per cent), and Tata Motors (down 2.64 per cent) ended as the top losers.

3. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of BEL (up 2.07 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.51 per cent), and Hindalco (up 0.80 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Metal (up 0.22 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with losses, with Nifty Realty (down 1.65 per cent) ending as the top loser.

Nifty IT (down 1.27 per cent), Auto (down 0.92 per cent), Pharma (down 0.92 per cent), and FMCG (down 0.50 per cent) ended with significant losses.

Nifty Bank fell 0.26 per cent, while the Financial Services index declined 0.53 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Adani Power (15.77 crore shares), Hind Copper (6.16 crore shares), and Finotex Chemicals (3.66 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Six stocks jump over 10% on NSE TVS Electronics, Natural Capsules, Madhav Copper, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Max India, and Akme Fintrade India were the 6 stocks that jumped over 10 per cent on the NSE, defying weak market sentiment.

On the other hand, Prudential Sugar Corp and Emkay Global Financial Services were the 2 stocks that crashed over 10 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 3,135 stocks traded on the NSE, 912 advanced, while 2,124 declined. Some 89 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 53 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 53 stocks, including Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, CreditAccess Grameen, Netweb Technologies, and Lumax Industries, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the NSE.

9. 77 stocks hit 52-week lows Vedant Fashions, TCS, Route Mobile, Praj Industries and United Breweries were among the 77 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty 50 technical outlook "The Nifty has fallen below the crucial support level of 25,050, which also coincides with the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement of the previous rise from 24,400 to 25,450. Additionally, the index has slipped below the 21 EMA on the daily timeframe, confirming increasing bearish sentiment.

It appears that the bulls are stepping back, giving bears more control over the market. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,800; a break below this level could trigger a deeper and more serious correction. On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.