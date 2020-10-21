Nifty ends higher but again fails to close above 12,000. What analysts say

Indian shares ended higher today amid a volatile trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.34% at 11,937.65 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 163 points higher at 40,707. Intra-day, Nifty hit a high of 12,018 but failed to sustain that level. This is the third time in eight days Nifty has failed to close above 12,000 after rising above that level intraday.

The Nifty Bank index closed 1.33% higher today after a senior finance ministry official said that the government is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in COVID-19 cases.

"Nifty has turned back from just above 12000 for the third time in the past eight days. The fall from there was reversed in a sharp manner suggesting that the Nifty may not be ready to give up immediately. Materials and large PSUs are back in favour in sectoral rotation while BFSI and IT have come under pressure," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Financials were the top boosts on the blue-chip index, with top lender HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd adding between 1.4% and 1.9%.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the top drag, ending the day 1.5% lower after having risen as much as 1.7% earlier in trade.

Meanwhile, global sentiment improved on signs of progress towards a new U.S. coronavirus relief package.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

"Till noon, it seemed that the index is finally geared to resume its uptrend above 12000 as banking pack as well as the broader markets were going up quite well. However, many times we have seen that when things look quite easy, market tends to give some reality check and that is what we witnessed during the day. The intraday volatility mostly sidelined the weaker hands and the bulls continued to dominate at the close. Due to the sharp recovery in the concluding hour, 11800- 11775 continues to be an important support, and till this is defended, one should continue to maintain a positive stance. On the higher side, 12000-12025 certainly has attracted some profit booking recently but once we see a breakout breakout above the same, the broader markets would then provide good trading opportunities."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"Despite being close to the 12050 levels, we were unable to get past that. The Nifty reacted sharply from that zone of 12000-12050 and has resumed it's sideways movements. For any up move to commence, it is imperative we cross 12050 as that will lead the index to 12200-12300 levels. On the flip side, the support is at 11650 and till we do not break that, we are going to be rangebound with a positive bias."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets managed to end in the green in a highly volatile session. After the upbeat start, the benchmark remained sideways in the first half however volatile swings in select index majors in the latter half unsettled the participants. The broader market performance was in line with the benchmark and ended flat. On the sector front, Realty, Telecom and Metals were the top gainers whereas FMCG and IT ended with losses."

"We expect volatility to remain high, citing mixed global cues and prevailing earnings season. Nifty has been hovering in the range of 11,650-12,050 and needs a decisive break for the further surge. Meanwhile, traders should limit their leveraged positions and maintain positions on both sides." (With Agency Inputs)

