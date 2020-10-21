Nifty ends higher but again fails to close above 12,000. What analysts say

"Till noon, it seemed that the index is finally geared to resume its uptrend above 12000 as banking pack as well as the broader markets were going up quite well. However, many times we have seen that when things look quite easy, market tends to give some reality check and that is what we witnessed during the day. The intraday volatility mostly sidelined the weaker hands and the bulls continued to dominate at the close. Due to the sharp recovery in the concluding hour, 11800- 11775 continues to be an important support, and till this is defended, one should continue to maintain a positive stance. On the higher side, 12000-12025 certainly has attracted some profit booking recently but once we see a breakout breakout above the same, the broader markets would then provide good trading opportunities."