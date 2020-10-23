Nifty ends higher but shows tentativeness around 12,000 again. What analysts say

"Nifty after opening gap-up remained in a narrow 66-point range for the day and closed towards the lower end of this range. Advance decline ratio was positive. Weekly close is positive after one week of loss. Optimism is returning though gradually to markets. Traders prefer to keep a limit on their exposure by switching sectors and stocks. This is evident from the volumes in the markets and the limited gains across the better part of the listed universe," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.