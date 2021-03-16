Indian stock markets continued to remain volatile and ended lower for the third day in a row. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 14,910.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended flat at 50,363.96. The Nifty and the Sensex had earlier risen as much as 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively earlier in the session. The Nifty Bank Index and the public sector bank index were top losers, falling 1.1% and 1.32%, respectively.

Indian markets are consolidating at a time when US markets are hitting new highs. "The US markets are doing comparatively well despite caution ahead of the Fed meet and rising bond yields. At the same time, our markets are facing pressure and hovering in a range, after the subdued macroeconomic data and rising in the covid cases. We feel the prevailing consolidation would end soon. Meanwhile, we suggest avoiding directional trades and preferring hedged positions," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Analysts have attributed the underperformance to a rise in domestic coronavirus cases, selling by FII due to a jump in US bond yields, rise in crude prides and recent weak macro data. And say that Indian markets may break out of the consolidation mode soon.

"Indian market is impacted due to rising crude prices and selling by both FIIs and DIIs. We can expect FII selling to calm down post the Fed policy meet and ease in US bond yield, as an accommodative outlook is expected. The domestic sentiment is suppressed by rising covid-19 cases and fall in macro data like industrial production and rise in inflation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Now all eyes are on Wednesday's US Fed policy announcement. Investors will look for the response of US central bank to the rally in US bond yields that has rattled trading floors. However, the general consensus is that policymakers will maintain their vast bond-buying scheme and keep rates at record lows until 2023.

"The major trigger now is the US bond yield which has the potential to move huge money. Rising bond yield triggers selling in equity markets and when yields cool down buying resumes. Bear hammering and short covering are making markets excessively volatile. Institutional selling - by both FIIs & DIIs- has weakened the Indian market. But this is not a directional trend. Post the Fed meet and a possible affirmation of the dovish stance by the Fed, the market may resume its upward move. Presently top quality financials present a buying opportunity", says VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said: "We believe that the markets would remain on the sidelines until the Fed meeting is completed. Keep an eye on the 14750/49800 and 15100/51000 range. Long positions should be bought between the levels of 14750/14800 (49800/50000) with a stop loss of 14700/49600 in the near future. We are likely to see trending activity after the Fed meeting. "

