Nifty ends lower for 3rd day, may break out of consolidation phase soon

Indian markets are consolidating at a time when US markets are hitting new highs. "The US markets are doing comparatively well despite caution ahead of the Fed meet and rising bond yields. At the same time, our markets are facing pressure and hovering in a range, after the subdued macroeconomic data and rising in the covid cases. We feel the prevailing consolidation would end soon. Meanwhile, we suggest avoiding directional trades and preferring hedged positions," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

