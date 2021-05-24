The Sensex and Nifty today ended modestly higher, extending Friday's mammoth gains. Banking and finance stocks led gains, supported by a continuing decline in COVID-19 cases. The BSE Sensex climbed 111.42 points higher to finish at 50,651 while NSE Nifty rose 0.15% to 15,197.70. Among the Sensex stocks, SBI was the top gainer, advancing 2.73%, followed by L&T, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, ITC, Maruti, Dr Reddy's and HDFC.

The rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 72.96 against the US currency on Monday as rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Daily COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days even though the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark.

Broader markets outperformed with BSE midcap index rising 0.9% and smallcap index 0.7%.

Global equities were mixed today ahead of key U.S. inflation readings. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.8% higher at $67.55 per barrel as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply,

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages. Nifty has closed mildly higher today, forming a doji after a rise, suggesting indecision at higher levels even as the Nifty approached past resistance levels. Largecaps are finding it difficult to rise as a group while the broader market still keeps doing well. 15256-15108 is the band for the Nifty for the near term."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets are likely to take cues from the last leg of earnings and scheduled F&O expiry. Besides, global cues and news related to COVID cases and vaccine drive will be closely monitored by the participants. We reiterate our bullish yet cautious stance and suggest keeping the focus on selection of sectors and stocks."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"15200-15250 is posing a short-term resistance for the Nifty. However, the trend continues to remain positive and we should be able to achieve 15300. Until then, dips or intraday corrections can be used to enter long positions. The support of 15000 is an important one and as long as that holds on a closing basis, we are in a bullish market."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Due to a steady decline in fresh covid cases and hopes of the lockdown being lifted sooner has influenced the domestic market to extend its gains. Positive quarterly earnings and easing asset quality woes helped banking stocks to attract buying interest while mid and small-cap stocks outperformed."

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

:Trading above 15100 is positive from a short-term perspective. Sustaining above 15100 levels, the market expect to gain momentum, that could lead to upside projection till 15350-15400 level. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD start showing signs of a short-term extended market. However, any divergence signal is not observed."

