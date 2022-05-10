Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said: "Rupee traded in a volatile range between 77.20-77.45 after a gap up opening for the rupee, gains started fading away as risk sentiment remains on the back of geopolitical higher inflation and FII's pulling off funds from markets. The rupee has weakened strongly in past one week from 76.25 to 77.30 as the dollar index has shown a strong positive trend. 20-DMA has been supporting USD-INR moves at since the time prices broke above it. Crude price fall in the last two days has somewhat supported the rupee fall. Rupee can be seen in a range of 77.10-77.75 in coming sessions with weak undertone for rupee."