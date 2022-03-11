Nifty energy index on verge of breakout, say analysts. Do you own these stocks?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stock market today: On account of geopolitical tension caused after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, Nifty energy index has surged around 10 per cent. Stock market experts are expecting fresh breakout in the index on closing basis and have advised short term positional investors to add some energy stocks that includes Tata Power, ONGC and GAIL. They said that after the announcement of 5 state elections, Government of India (GoI) may announce hike in petrol and diesel price any time. Once the petrol and diesel price rise is announced, there can be some fresh rally expected in the index and the listed counters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: On account of geopolitical tension caused after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, Nifty energy index has surged around 10 per cent. Stock market experts are expecting fresh breakout in the index on closing basis and have advised short term positional investors to add some energy stocks that includes Tata Power, ONGC and GAIL. They said that after the announcement of 5 state elections, Government of India (GoI) may announce hike in petrol and diesel price any time. Once the petrol and diesel price rise is announced, there can be some fresh rally expected in the index and the listed counters.

Speaking on the rise in Nifty energy index; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Nifty energy Index has surged around 10 per cent post-outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. Today, Nifty Energy Index has made intraday high of 24,937 and we are expecting it to give fresh breakout at 25.000 levels on closing basis. Once there is breakout in the energy index, we can expected sharp upside move in some quality energy stocks like Tata Power, ONGC and GAIL." Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking advised positional investors to add these energy stocks for short term. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Speaking on the rise in Nifty energy index; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Nifty energy Index has surged around 10 per cent post-outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. Today, Nifty Energy Index has made intraday high of 24,937 and we are expecting it to give fresh breakout at 25.000 levels on closing basis. Once there is breakout in the energy index, we can expected sharp upside move in some quality energy stocks like Tata Power, ONGC and GAIL." Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking advised positional investors to add these energy stocks for short term. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Crude oil prices have been rising and hence market is speculating rise in petrol diesel price after the announcement of 5 state elections. Once the price rise in announced, we can expect fresh rally in oil making companies as this rise will led to rise in their volume. So, breakout at chart should not be ruled out and one should look at this breakout as an opportunity to buy for short term to medium term." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suggesting investors to add GAIL in one's portfolio; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "GAIL India share looks positive on chart. One can buy this stock at current levels for short term target of ₹170 maintaining stop loss at ₹145."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}