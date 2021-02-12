Nifty entering a listless phase, buy on dips: Nirali Shah of Samco

Markets this week opened with the leftover vigour post a stupendous week orchestrated by the Union Budget & MPC. It slowed down a tad bit consolidating the rest of the week. However, Nifty50 still managed to reach its life-time high during the week.

Taking a look down the memory lane - Nifty50 took 18 long years to reach its 7000 mark while crossing 15000 levels just took 7 years. This dream run was only possible because of the unwavering progress our economy has made which led to the much needed faith and confidence for FPIs to continue to invest in India. FPIs, right from May 2020 (barring September 2020) remained faithful to India’s unscathed growth story and were net buyers of equities, unlike the DIIs. This disparity between FPIs buying and DIIs selling continued in the first two weeks of February too. But the open interest data for many large caps shows a different picture. Their OIs have dropped to half from their October-November 2020 highs. This suggests that traders are unwilling to keep their positions open and are refraining to commit at such market highs. Therefore, it seems that neither the bulls nor the bears are taking charge currently making the markets listless.

Moreover, SIPs have also shown a MoM decline and equity MFs are witnessing a seventh consecutive month of outflows as of January 2021. These outflows could be attributed to profit booking by individuals at higher levels. It would be interesting to observe when investors start pouring in money again into equities through the mutual fund route.

Event of the Week

Brent crude has risen over 50% in the past 3 months and touched highs of $60/barrel after almost a year. This party in Brent crude was on account of the pledge taken by Saudi Arabia to heighten production cuts and the renewed optimism around fuel consumption, given the slowing virus infections due to efficacy in vaccines. However, India being a major oil importer is witnessing an increasing import bill which is also leading to an increase in petrol and diesel prices. If the rise in crude continues at the same pace, our import bills will jump widening our trade deficit gap and putting pressure on our domestic currency.

Technical Outlook

Nifty50 closed the week on a flat note with the index trading in a narrow range. Markets witnessed a brief tug of war between the bulls and bears, as bears pushed the index lower up to 14,970 but could not hold. The market has become overbought in the short term and is also trading at accelerated channel resistance which is why bulls are getting tired and lacking the demand needed to push prices higher. A similar momentum slowdown is being witnessed in many sectoral indices such as BankNifty and Pharma as well as global indices like S&P 500. The market is now constrained within the immediate support and resistance of 14970 and 15250 and a break on either side will dictate the trend for the upcoming week.

Expectations for the Week

Markets seems to have factored in all the crucial events and the coming week may witness consolidation or short-term healthy dips in prices. India Inc. has reached its fag end of quarterly earnings performance given that major index constituents are done with their results. This times corporate numbers were mostly cheery given the active cost-reduction measures carried out by companies to boost their EPS and demand revival which supported the topline. Going ahead, markets may witness a tug-of-war between bulls and bears in the near-term. We suggest investors maintain a buy on dips strategy. Nifty closed the week at 15163.3, up by 1.6%.

Nirali Shah is Head- Equity Research at Samco Securities

