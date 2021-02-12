Nifty entering a listless phase, buy on dips: Nirali Shah of Samco

Taking a look down the memory lane - Nifty50 took 18 long years to reach its 7000 mark while crossing 15000 levels just took 7 years. This dream run was only possible because of the unwavering progress our economy has made which led to the much needed faith and confidence for FPIs to continue to invest in India. FPIs, right from May 2020 (barring September 2020) remained faithful to India’s unscathed growth story and were net buyers of equities, unlike the DIIs. This disparity between FPIs buying and DIIs selling continued in the first two weeks of February too. But the open interest data for many large caps shows a different picture. Their OIs have dropped to half from their October-November 2020 highs. This suggests that traders are unwilling to keep their positions open and are refraining to commit at such market highs. Therefore, it seems that neither the bulls nor the bears are taking charge currently making the markets listless.

