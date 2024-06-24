Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Index: How to build an EV-focused portfolio?
Early participation in themes like electric vehicles is key for thematic investing success. Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index in India offers a dynamic representation of this evolving segment.
Typically, all the new innovative products and technologies, from a telephone to the internet reflect an “S" shaped adoption curve. The S-curve highlights at what rate a particular product and technology is getting adopted among masses and that the rate of innovation is not linear. It starts very slow then rises quickly, often leading people to underestimate the adoption of technology/product.
