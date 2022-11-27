Nifty expected to trade around 18,400-18,880 in coming week: Sanjiv Bhasin

New highs will be seen with consolidation as December historically sees good returns as most news gets discounted with the Federal Reserve also indicating that rate hike in December will be 50 basis points which sees the USD fall & emerging markets tend to do well. China cutting the CRR indicates that the problem on ground has escalated since the return of Covid, making India the most expensive yet reliable market for foreign investors.So, 18,400-18,880 could be the levels expected for next week with Bank Nifty having a shot at 43,700.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}