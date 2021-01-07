Nifty fails at the 14,200 hurdle for third day in a row. What analysts say

Indian shares ended slightly lower today, dragged down by IT services stocks, a day before IT major Tata Consultancy Services kicks off third-quarter earnings season. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.06% to 14,137.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.17% to close at 48,093.32. At day's high, Nifty rose to 14,256, failing to sustain above 14,200 levels for third day in a row amid profit-taking.

"14250 has definitely proved to be a stiff resistance point. If we can get past that, we should see the markets at 14350-14400. A buy on dips strategy would be the best way to approach the Nifty. However, caution is suggested and it is imperative stops are placed by traders at regular intervals," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The Nifty Bank Index rose 0.5%, with Axis Bank among the top boosts to the Nifty 50. The Nifty IT index fell 0.66%, with Tata Consultancy Services shedding 0.6% ahead of its third-quarter earnings report scheduled on Friday.

Asian stock markets mostly rose today, as investors anticipated higher government spending under a Democratic-controlled Senate.

Here is what analysts say on today's market performance:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Due to lack of follow-through buying, both Nifty & Sensex once again failed to sustain above 14200/48500 mark which is broadly negative for the market. On the domestic front, metal index outperformed the markets and surged over 4%, whereas FMCG and IT index witnessed selling pressure. We are of the view that bulls are still in total control but intraday chart is showing temporary pause near 14200/48500. Hence, traders may prefer taking caution stance near resistance level. Technically, the index will still maintain higher high and higher low series. However, on intraday chart Nifty/ Sensex have formed double top kind of formation which suggest high chances of quick intraday correction if it trades below 14100/48000. Below 14100/48000 levels, correction is likely to continue up to 14000-13950 / 47700-47550. On the other side, 14200/48500 would be the immediate hurdle for the bulls, and anything above the same indices could rally till 14275-14320/48800-49000 levels."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd .

"We believe Q3 earnings and global cues would provide further direction to the markets. To start with, the IT major, TCS, Q3FY21 result would be on participants’ radar. Traders should maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks now and focus on overnight risk management."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty ran into selling pressure at higher levels and ended in the negative. Markets may be witnessing some distribution at higher levels as is evident from large volumes in the past two days. However as long as the 13985 level on the Nifty is not breached, this remains a buy-on-dips market."

