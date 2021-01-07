Nifty fails at the 14,200 hurdle for third day in a row. What analysts say

“Due to lack of follow-through buying, both Nifty & Sensex once again failed to sustain above 14200/48500 mark which is broadly negative for the market. On the domestic front, metal index outperformed the markets and surged over 4%, whereas FMCG and IT index witnessed selling pressure. We are of the view that bulls are still in total control but intraday chart is showing temporary pause near 14200/48500. Hence, traders may prefer taking caution stance near resistance level. Technically, the index will still maintain higher high and higher low series. However, on intraday chart Nifty/ Sensex have formed double top kind of formation which suggest high chances of quick intraday correction if it trades below 14100/48000. Below 14100/48000 levels, correction is likely to continue up to 14000-13950 / 47700-47550. On the other side, 14200/48500 would be the immediate hurdle for the bulls, and anything above the same indices could rally till 14275-14320/48800-49000 levels."