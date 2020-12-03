Nifty fails to close above 13,150 but midcap shine. What analysts say

"The broad market is continuing its buoyancy led by rally in mid and small cap stocks. This trend can continue given the gap between the pricing of main and broad stocks. Today, large caps are mildly underperforming, in which financial stocks did contributed to the upside, but weakness in HDFC bank post the RBI curbs limited the upside. Hopes are alive that economic recovery will grow wider as fresh covid cases are reducing, adding strength to the momentum."