Nifty falls for the sixth time in seven days. Key levels to watch now

Indian markets ended sharply lower today, led by losses in banking stocks and RIL. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.64% lower at 10,891.60, falling for the fourth straight session and clocking its worst one-day fall in nearly three weeks. The BSE Sensex slumped over 650 points to 36,939.

The Nifty private banking index fell the most among the 12 major sectors, ending 3.2% lower. HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 3% and 4.2%, respectively. Market heavyweight Reliance Industries fell around 3%. Other top losers in the Sensex pack included HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and ONGC, down between 2% and 3.5%.

Investors turned cautious ahead of Reserve Bank's rate decision on Thursday. Global markets were mixed today as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan.

Here is what analysts said on today's market action:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Indian benchmark indices closed in the negative with losses, following mixed global cues. As virus cases continued to rise and with the uncertainty regarding rate actions by the RBI, markets succumbed to the momentum slowdown visible in the last couple of trading sessions. Losses were led by financials. Although momentum has slowed down, stock specific action is still happening, dependent mainly on the earnings results and commentary. As long as the markets hold the current range, these downturns could be short-lived and should be utilized to accumulate quality stocks."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The markets have broken 10975 which indicates a short term weakness for the Nifty. We could drop by 200 odd points to test the levels of 10750-10800. On the upside the resistance would now be at 11200. Until then the market remains in weakness.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Nifty retraced below 11,000 mark hinting if continued to trade below 11k mark we may see some more cuts towards immediate support zone of 10800-10730 zone and resistance is coming near 10950-11000 zone. Strength will be back only above 11k mark. Nifty Bank closed a day at 21072 with loss of nearly 3%. Any break below 21,000 mark can see more pressure towards 20,500 zone and resistance is coming near 21350-21700 zone."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets may remain in a consolidation phase as there is high uncertainty regarding COVID-19 situation to get normalise as well as unsupportive global cues. Further, along with RBI monetary policy (scheduled on August 6th), market participants would keep a close watch on global cues (announcement of the additional stimulus package, macro data and US-China tension) as well as fluctuation in crude oil prices. Meanwhile, investors must opt for value-buying in select pockets to build a long-term portfolio. Now, the next support for the Nifty exists around 10,750-10,800 zone."

