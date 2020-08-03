Nifty falls for the sixth time in seven days. Key levels to watch now

"Indian benchmark indices closed in the negative with losses, following mixed global cues. As virus cases continued to rise and with the uncertainty regarding rate actions by the RBI, markets succumbed to the momentum slowdown visible in the last couple of trading sessions. Losses were led by financials. Although momentum has slowed down, stock specific action is still happening, dependent mainly on the earnings results and commentary. As long as the markets hold the current range, these downturns could be short-lived and should be utilized to accumulate quality stocks."