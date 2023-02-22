Nifty February futures at premium against Nifty 50. What to expect on the monthly F&O expiry day?
- Nifty February futures which are set to expire on February 23, closed at ₹17,566 --- down from the previous day's reading of 17,840.10. However, this index futures still stood at a premium of ₹11.7 compared to the closing of Nifty 50.
Nifty February futures ahead of its expiry day closed at a premium on Wednesday compared to the benchmark Nifty 50. Markets traced their fourth consecutive day drop, dictated by weak global cues as the focus shifted towards RBI and Fed monetary policy minutes. A sharp selloff in Adani stocks, heavyweight Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and other large-caps dragged the performance. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 touched the lowest reading in five months.
