While Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, if NIFTY50 hold the first-half lows in the morning then can witness some short covering in the last one hour of trade. He said, "NIFTY50 has broken on the lower side from its 20-day SMA and we expect volatility to increase as VIX has gained by 14% over the past few days. Now the support of 17,750 will act as strong resistance from current levels and the 200-day SMA near 17,375 will act as strong support. Expect volatility to increase in the last one hour of trade with respect to monthly expiry on Thursday."