Nifty firm but off highs. IT stocks in focus. Key market levels to watch today

“The dollar index slipping to 94.05 and the US 10-year yield slipping below 1.5 percent can be interpreted as indicative of return of risk-on in equity markets. But news from China can turn out to be a drag. China is trying to limit the damage to its real estate sector without bailing out Evergrande. An inevitable consequence will be a slowdown of the Chinese economy which will have implications for commodity prices and currencies of commodity exporters," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.