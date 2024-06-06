Nifty FMCG gains 6% in 3 sessions: Is the sector set for a turnaround?
FMCG stocks are rallying due to positive factors like monsoon forecast expectation of a rural pick up, resulting in a 6.40% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. Analysts expect a focus on rural spending by the new government, potentially boosting stocks such as HUL, GCPL, and Dabur.
FMCG stocks have staged a robust comeback in recent sessions, with many previously sidelined stocks beginning to show strength. This resurgence is driven by several positive factors that have bolstered investors' optimism towards FMCG stocks.
