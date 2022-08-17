Nifty FMCG index rises to a record high. Experts recommend buy on these stocks2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 02:14 PM IST
- Nifty FMCG index has been rising due to ease in commodity prices and fast approaching festival season, believe experts
Stock market today: Following fast approaching festive season and ease in commodity prices, Nifty FMCG index has climbed to life-time high of 43,326.65 levels. Nifty FMCG index today opened upside and went on to climb to its life-time high of 43,326.65 mark, logging more than half per cent rise on Wednesday trade session.