Nifty FMCG index rises to a record high. Experts recommend buy on these stocks

According to stock market experts, due to lowering commodity prices, especially palm oil prices and upcoming long festive season in India, FMCG companies are expected to get benefit of favourable volume and margin conditions. They said that index may go up to 43,500 to 44,000 as these triggers for the FMCG stocks are going to exist for short to medium term. They said that shares of ITC and HUL constitute around 55 per cent of the net strength of the index and both these stocks are in uptrend. They said that these two FMCG stocks are going to further fuel the Nifty FMCG index in next 2-3 months.