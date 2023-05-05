Prima facie it appears that the FMCG stocks are witnessing a dream run this year as their sectoral index - the Nifty FMCG - is up 9 per cent this calendar year (CY23) so far (as of May 4 close) while the Nifty has gained just about a per cent in the same period.

Easing raw material prices and a healthy demand scenario have given a fillip to the profitability of FMCG firms which, in turn, has given a boost to the stocks.

However, not all stocks in the Nifty FMCG index have gained this year. For example, shares of ITC have surged as much as 28 per cent while those of Nestle India are up 11 per cent in 2023 so far. Stocks such as Varun Beverages, Radico Khaitan, Godrej Consumer and Britannia Industries have gained up to 9 per cent this year.

On the other hand, shares of United Breweries are down 16 per cent this year while those of United Spirits and Emami are down over 10 per cent each.

Out of 15 stocks in the Nifty FMCG index, eight are in the green while the rest seven are in the red.

View Full Image FMCG stocks' performance this year till May 4.

Analysts point out that the market expects margin improvements in the FMCG sector which is supporting the stocks from this place.

"The current momentum in the FMCG sector is based on the expectation of a sequential improvement in margins in FY24 due to a decline in input prices," said Vincent KA, a research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

Vincent added that the total volume growth for the sector is flat, while rural volumes declined, but green shoots are anticipated in demand due to the reduction in inflation and the strong rural push by the government.

Macro uncertainty remains an overhang

Investors look up to the FMCG sector in times of uncertainty as it is a defensive sector. As brokerage firm IIFL Securities pointed out, "For FMCG to grow well, good income growth in the low-income consumers is required." This means when farm income and wage growth are robust, FMCG companies tend to post strong sales growth.

IIFL Securities said while the real rural wage growth has now improved it is still not healthy enough to boost growth. Moreover, non-agri real wage growth is even poorer.

"The improvement over the past few months is led by both nominal wage growth improving and inflation moderating. While currently still lacklustre, the trend if continued will be positive for FMCG players," said the brokerage firm.

The economy is still shaky and the near-term outlook is hazy. Maintaining profitability in these times is going to be a key challenge for FMCG companies.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India’s largest household goods maker, whose performance is viewed as a barometer for the broader Indian consumer sentiment underscored rural demand strain in its March quarter earnings.

However, the company's management is hopeful as they believe there are signs of improvement.

“Looking forward, the near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile. With inflation easing due to the lapping of high base and sequential softening in a few commodities, price and volume growths will rebalance. Market volumes will recover gradually as consumption habits readjust," said Sanjiv Mehta, managing director and chief executive of HUL.

Things may be improving but uncertainty persists. India's growth story still looks bright but much will depend on inflation and rural recovery. There is a risk of a deficient monsoon this year due to El Nino which can hit the rural demand scenario.

How to play this sector?

Vincent pointed out that the FMCG sector is presently trading at a marginal premium above the five-year average valuation, which is expected to continue in the short term due to the expected ease in margin pressure and an upside in demand.

However, he is cautious about the sector due to macro uncertainty.

"We are cautious in the medium term due to concerns over the heatwave and El Nino, causing uncertainty regarding sustenance on the upside of the margin," said Vincent.

IIFL Securities said as the visibility of good growth is better for food companies, near-term investors with a short-term horizon can invest in food companies.

"We recommend that investors start off with large companies currently in the absence of visibility on the time and the extent of recovery, and then shift into smaller companies in inverse proportion to the strength of the expected recovery as and when macro indicators suggest it," said IIFL Securities.

"This is because large companies are better suited to weather the storm on account of their strong brands, better management talent, systems and processes," said the brokerage firm.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.