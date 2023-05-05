However, not all stocks in the Nifty FMCG index have gained this year. For example, shares of ITC have surged as much as 28 per cent while those of Nestle India are up 11 per cent in 2023 so far. Stocks such as Varun Beverages, Radico Khaitan, Godrej Consumer and Britannia Industries have gained up to 9 per cent this year.

